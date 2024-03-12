Prosecutor General Kostin confirms that "Lozovyi’s amendments" play into hands of many criminal groups, while Zelenskyy ignores relevant petition for 3 months - Shabunin. VIDEO

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin confirmed that "Lozovyi’s amendments" help not only NABU defendants to avoid responsibility. They play into the hands of many criminal groups.

The head of the AntAC Vitalii Shabunin wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Kostin said this yesterday at the EU Anti-Corruption Initiative event.

"At the same event, the head of the SAPO, Klymenko, confirmed that Lozovyi's 'amendments' and the actions of judges based on them simply disrupted the delivery of suspicions to the leaders of corruption schemes. Therefore, for the anti-corruption prosecutor's office, the cancellation of the 'amendments' is priority No. 1," Shabunin writes.

He also reminds us that the authorities have been blocking the complete cancellation of Lozovyi's amendments for several years.

Read more: OP officials may be behind blocking cancellation of Lozovyi’s "amendments".

"Because Lozovyi's 'amendments' very easily help to cover up 'our own'. Just as Tatarov was once cleared of the NABU/SAPO case. And for three months now, the president has been avoiding responding to a petition in which he was asked to submit a bill to COMPLETELY cancel the amendments. Let me remind you that the petition gained about 30,000 votes per hour, which is an absolute record. After that, the OP immediately turned off the vote collection, which it had never done before," Shabunin summarises.