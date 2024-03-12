Zelenskyy: 90% of European leaders are on Ukraine’s side

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not believe that Europe is divided on the issue of supporting Ukraine in the war against Russian aggression.

He said this in an interview with the French media outlets BMF TV and Le Monde, Censor.NET reports.

"I would not say that Europe is divided. I believe that Europe was very diverse before the large-scale Russian invasion. Some people hesitated between Russia and Ukraine, some were on the side of Russia, some were on the side of Ukraine. The invasion has united Europe around Ukraine. There are different opinions in different societies, but 90% of European leaders are on the side of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, it was thanks to this support that Ukraine was able to stop Russia.

At the same time, the President added that there are still other positions in Europe. In particular, Hungary and its Prime Minister Viktor Orban, according to Zelenskyy, are playing a very dangerous game.