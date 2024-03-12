ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5852 visitors online
News War
1 535 0

Three hostile "arrivals" spotted in Kharkiv district - RMA

харківщина

In the afternoon, there were three "arrivals" in Kharkiv district. None of them resulted in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on his Telegram channel , Censor.NET reports.

"At 15:18, 3 enemy "arrivals" were recorded in the Kharkiv district. Preliminary, there were no casualties," Syniehubov wrote.

The type of weapons and other details are being established.

Watch more: SSU exposes FSB agents who tried to destabilise situation in Ukraine under guise of UOC-MP. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The information is being updated.

Author: 

shoot out (13419) Kharkivshchyna (1976) Synehubiv (293)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 