Three hostile "arrivals" spotted in Kharkiv district - RMA

In the afternoon, there were three "arrivals" in Kharkiv district. None of them resulted in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on his Telegram channel , Censor.NET reports.

"At 15:18, 3 enemy "arrivals" were recorded in the Kharkiv district. Preliminary, there were no casualties," Syniehubov wrote.

The type of weapons and other details are being established.

The information is being updated.