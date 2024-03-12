ENG
Another 47 Ukrainians evacuated from Gaza Strip - DIU

Another 47 Ukrainian citizens were evacuated from Gaza: On 12 March, the Ukrainians arrived in Moldova by plane from Hurghada, from where they travelled by land to Odesa

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

The mission was carried out by the DIU together with representatives of the Ukrainian embassies in Israel and Egypt.

The evacuated citizens were first accommodated in an Egyptian hotel. On 12 March, the Ukrainians arrived in Moldova by plane from Hurghada, from where they travelled to Odesa by land.

Read more: 59 Ukrainian citizens evacuated from Gaza Strip

In total, 363 Ukrainian citizens were evacuated from Gaza during the three phases of the mission (November and December 2023, March 2024): 141 children, 135 women, and 87 men.

Gaza Strip (38) evacuation (555) Defense Intelligence (298)
