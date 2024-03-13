Strike on Kryvyi Rih: death toll rises to 4. PHOTO

A woman who was injured in the attack died in a hospital in Kryvyi Rih, which was shelled by Russians yesterday, 12 March. The death toll from the missile attack has risen to 4.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhiy Lysak.

"There are 43 victims. According to the updated data, 12 of them are children. Twenty victims remain in medical institutions. Four adults and two children are in serious condition," the statement said.

According to Lysak, about 20 multi-storey buildings, two kindergartens and schools, an enterprise, an administrative building, a shop and a warehouse were damaged as a result of the attack. Civilian cars were also damaged.

On the evening of 12 March, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on residential buildings in Kryvyi Rih.

