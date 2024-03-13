Legion "Freedom of Russia" spent night on territory of Russian Federation and destroyed Russian command post. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Legion "Freedom of Russia" destroyed a command post on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The soldiers reported this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"There was a control point and there is no control point. We are approaching a crisis for the defence of the bloody regime. Anyway, it does not work for defence, but for attack," the statement said.

The Legion soldiers also reported that they had spent the night "in their native land", posting a photo of it.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, fighters of the "Freedom of Russia" Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Siberian Battalion entered the territory of Kursk and Belgorod regions.

Read more: Fighting for village of Tiotkino in Kursk region of Russian Federation continues - Legion "Freedom of Russia"