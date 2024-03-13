Rada proposes to allow prisoners to serve in army under contract

Draft law No. 11079 was registered in the Rada, which proposes to grant early release on parole from serving a sentence to persons who are to perform military service under contract during a special period.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant card of the draft law has been published on the parliament's website.

The text of the draft law is currently not available on the Rada's website.

Among the initiators of the draft law are Olena Shuliak, head of the Servant of the People party, a group of people's deputies from the Servant of the People party, and Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Voice party.

According to the title of the document, it is proposed to amend the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, and other legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the conditional early release from serving a sentence for military service under contract during a special period.

