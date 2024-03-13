Ukrainian IT army suspends operation of Moscow subway
Ukrainian cyber specialists attacked the Russian government and local portals.
This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Censor.NET reports.
"The cyber army attacked a number of government and local portals, including the Troika fare payment system. This is one of the largest ticket payment systems in Russia, serving 38 regions.
Due to the 'failure', transport card holders in Moscow and Kazan could not pay for tickets, replenish their travel cards or pay for parking," the statement said.
