27-year-old Ukrainian refugee was killed in Germany. Her daughter and mother are missing.

Police have found the body of a 27-year-old Ukrainian woman who lived in a refugee home on a Rhine river dam near Hockenheim, Germany. Her daughter, who is only 5 weeks old, and her mother are being searched for.

According to law enforcement, the 27-year-old woman died as a result of the violence. She was previously reported missing.

Police are currently searching for the victim's mother, 51-year-old Marina Stetsenko, who is believed to be a witness to the crime. The victim's newborn daughter, who is only five weeks old, also went missing.

A special commission is currently investigating to establish the exact circumstances of the crime.

According to German media, the name of the murdered Ukrainian woman is Margarita Razas.

The area around the crime scene on the banks of the Rhine was searched with sniffer dogs to find possible means of crime and clues. A total of 60 law enforcement officers and sniffer dogs were involved in the case.

