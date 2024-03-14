Volunteer Day is celebrated in Ukraine today

On March 14, Ukrainian Volunteer Day is celebrated in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

The Ukrainian Volunteer Day was launched by the Verkhovna Rada on January 17, 2017. The purpose is to honor the courage and heroism of the defenders of the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

It was on March 14, 2014 that the first 500 volunteer fighters of Maidan Self-Defense went to the Novi Petrivtsi training ground to form the first volunteer battalion, from which the 1st Battalion of operational assignment of NGU was later formed. Kulchytskyi.

In the first days of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in February 2022, almost 100 thousand volunteers joined the ranks of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

