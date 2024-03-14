Rotation in the Armed Forces has begun - Syrskyi

The Armed Forces have started rotating units that have been on the front line for a long time. This will have a positive impact on the moral and psychological state of the soldiers.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

He said that he continued to work in the brigades holding the defence in the Zaporizhzhia sector. According to Syrskyi, the confrontation between drones and electronic warfare has come to the fore.

"Despite the rather difficult situation along the entire frontline, we managed to launch the process of rotation and replacement of units and subunits that have been performing combat missions at the forefront for a long time," the Commander-in-Chief wrote.

In his opinion, this will help stabilise the situation and have a positive impact on the morale of the soldiers.

