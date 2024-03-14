Russians hit Kharkiv suburb with S-300 missile (updated)

Russian occupation forces are shelling Kharkiv.

This was announced by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"Kharkiv is under a rocket attack. Explosions are heard in the city. Be careful!" - he said in a statement.

The head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, later reported: "An enemy attack with an S-300 missile was recorded in the Kharkiv district.

Mayor Terekhov said the "hits" were in a nearby suburb.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: attack of the "Shaheds" on Kharkiv and Izium, shelling of Kupiansk and Vovchansk. PHOTOS