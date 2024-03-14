Russians hit Kharkiv suburb with S-300 missile (updated)
Russian occupation forces are shelling Kharkiv.
This was announced by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.
"Kharkiv is under a rocket attack. Explosions are heard in the city. Be careful!" - he said in a statement.
The head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, later reported: "An enemy attack with an S-300 missile was recorded in the Kharkiv district.
Mayor Terekhov said the "hits" were in a nearby suburb.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password