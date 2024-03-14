Day in Kharkiv region: attack of the "Shaheds" on Kharkiv and Izium, shelling of Kupiansk and Vovchansk. PHOTOS

About 15 settlements of the Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks: Synkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove, Hraniv, Strilecha, Borysivka, Vovchanski Khutory and others. The enemy carried out air strikes on Vovchansk.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

"Last night, the enemy carried out a massive UAV attack on the region's television infrastructure. Restoration work is underway at some of them," the statement said.

According to the Kharkiv regional police, at 03:56 a.m., Kharkiv was attacked by enemy UAVs.

"A private household in the Shevchenkivskyi district was damaged (a hit to the garden area near the house)," the statement said.

Around 05:10 a.m., a missile from an S-300 system damaged an administrative building in the territory of a forest plantation in Shevchenkivskyi district.

Also in the morning, at around 4:00 am, enemy drones attacked Izyum and Kupiansk. The police reported that near Izium, air defense forces shot down two enemy UAVs, one of which hit a non-functional building. In Kupiansk, dead wood burned as a result of the attack.

The enemy attacked Velykyi Burluk with guided aerial bombs and three UAVs, damaging a house, the hospital, and the forestry. At night, Russian invaders shelled Lozova, damaging a house and outbuildings. In the morning, drones also attacked the village of Kehychivka, damaging houses.

Shelling on 13 March

Over the past day, the enemy fired at localities in Chuhuiiv and Kupiansk districts

As a result of the shelling of the village of Vovchanski Khutory village, two private houses and two cars were damaged. The enemy attacked the village of Vilcha with a UAV. Vilcha, there were no casualties. Russians shelled Kupyansk with Uragan multiple rocket launchers, damaging private households and setting fire to a forest belt. In Kurylivka village, Kupyansk district, private households were damaged by 122mm artillery shelling.

On 13 March, the enemy shelled Vovchansk with artillery and carried out three air strikes with guided aerial bombs. The shelling damaged and destroyed at least 15 residential buildings, shops, outbuildings, and three multi-storey buildings.























