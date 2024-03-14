Ukraine starts negotiations with Latvia on security agreement

Ukraine and Latvia started the process of concluding a bilateral security agreement.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the official website of the President of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian side was represented, in particular, by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva.

During the negotiations, the parties outlined the content of the agreement, its key elements and thematic blocks. A schedule for further negotiations was agreed upon.

It is also noted that Ukraine is currently conducting similar negotiations with eight countries: The United States, Japan, Romania, Norway, Spain, Greece, Finland, Latvia, and the EU.

