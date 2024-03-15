Russia must be destroyed. We should not draw red lines for ourselves - President of Latvia Rinkevičs

European countries should not be afraid of Russia, and the West should not be afraid to draw red lines.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevičs announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"We should not draw red lines for ourselves, we should draw red lines for Russia and not be afraid to draw them. Ukraine must win, Russia must be defeated. Russia delenda est!", he wrote.

The head of state also emphasized that he supports the policy of French President Macron and his position, who recently called on European countries to help Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine more.

Note that the phrase "Russia delenda est!" by analogy with the Latin expression Carthago delenda est ("Carthage must be destroyed") can be translated as: "Russia must be destroyed."