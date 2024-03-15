ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9092 visitors online
News Aid to Ukraine
3 143 20

Sweden to hand over 9 jet skis to Ukraine

швеція

The Swedish government has decided to transfer nine jet skis to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the country's Ministry of Defense.

"The government has decided to instruct the Coast Guard to transfer jet skis to Ukraine. Jet skis are something that is in demand in Ukraine, and, according to the Coast Guard, jet skis can be immediately donated to Ukraine," the statement said.

A total of nine jet skis are planned to be transferred, with service equipment dismantled beforehand.

Read more: Bulgarian Defense Ministry announces successful shipment of 100 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Author: 

aid (2387) Sweden (211)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 