Sweden to hand over 9 jet skis to Ukraine
The Swedish government has decided to transfer nine jet skis to Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the country's Ministry of Defense.
"The government has decided to instruct the Coast Guard to transfer jet skis to Ukraine. Jet skis are something that is in demand in Ukraine, and, according to the Coast Guard, jet skis can be immediately donated to Ukraine," the statement said.
A total of nine jet skis are planned to be transferred, with service equipment dismantled beforehand.
