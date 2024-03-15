Ukraine expects tranches from IMF and EU next week - Shmyhal

Ukraine expects to receive $5.4 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this year.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this on the air of the United News telethon, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"This year we expect to receive $5.4 billion from the IMF. Next week we expect the next tranche," Shmyhal said.

He noted that a tranche from the European Union under the Ukraine Facility program is also expected next week.

As reported, Ukraine will receive the first tranche under the Ukraine Facility program in the amount of 4.5 billion euros in March, and the second tranche in the amount of 1.5 billion euros will be received in April.

In addition, it was previously reported that Ukraine could receive another tranche from the International Monetary Fund in the amount of $900 million in the second half of March.