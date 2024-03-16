ENG
22-year-old cameraman Oles Samchuk killed while defending Ukraine. PHOTO

A 22-year-old cameraman, Oles Samchuk, died defending Ukraine at the front.

This was reported by the National Union of Cinematographers of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

Самчук Олесь

Last year, Oles graduated from university and joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He served in aerial reconnaissance. He had the call sign "Karkade". He was killed in the Donetsk region four days ago - on 11 March. His wedding was scheduled for 19 March.

