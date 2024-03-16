22-year-old cameraman Oles Samchuk killed while defending Ukraine. PHOTO
A 22-year-old cameraman, Oles Samchuk, died defending Ukraine at the front.
This was reported by the National Union of Cinematographers of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
Last year, Oles graduated from university and joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He served in aerial reconnaissance. He had the call sign "Karkade". He was killed in the Donetsk region four days ago - on 11 March. His wedding was scheduled for 19 March.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password