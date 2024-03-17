Chisinau denies reports of drone attack in unrecognised Transnistria

The Moldovan Reintegration Bureau does not confirm the information about a drone attack on a military unit in unrecognised Transnistria.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Newsmaker.

The bureau called the incident an "attempt to provoke fear and panic in the region".

They noted that they had contacted other structures and studied photos and videos from the scene of the incident in Tiraspol.

"After studying the video footage and exchanging information, we report that this incident is an attempt to provoke fear and panic in the region. The military equipment shown in the footage has been out of service for several years. The Moldovan authorities, who are in contact with the Ukrainian side, do not confirm any attack on the Transnistrian region," the ministry concluded.

As a reminder, Transnistria reported a drone attack on a military unit and the destruction of a Mi-8 helicopter.