"Siberian Battalion" and RDC raised their flags in village of Kozinka, Belgorod Region: "Soon - in all towns and villages". PHOTO

The "Siberian Battalion" and the Russian Volunteer Corps raised flags in the village of Kozinka, Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

The "Siberian Battalion" reported this on its telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The limited special operation of volunteer forces on the territory of the Russian Federation continues. The flags of the Siberian Battalion and the RDC are in the village of Kozinka in the Russian Federation," the statement said.

The photo evidence from Kozinka was also published on the Legion's "Freedom of Russia" channel.

"The right flag should fly over Russia. Soon - in all cities and villages," the RDC wrote.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, on the night of 12 March, fighters of the "Freedom of Russia" Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Siberian Battalion entered the territory of Kursk and Belgorod regions.