"Siberian Battalion" declared control over village of Gorkovske in Belgorod region. PHOTO
The Russian "Siberian Battalion", which entered the territory of the Russian Federation to cleanse its own country of Putin’s rule, has announced that it has taken control of the village of Gorkovske
The Siberian Battalion reported this on its Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"Units of the Russian Liberation Forces, together with volunteers from the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria, entered the village of Gorkovsky in the Russian Federation and seized the building of the local administration," the statement said.
As previously reported by Censor.NET, on the night of 12 March, fighters of the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps, and the Siberian Battalion entered the territory of Kursk and Belgorod regions.
