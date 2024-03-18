Scholz did not congratulate Putin on his "re-election"
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz did not congratulate Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on his victory in the so-called elections.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Tagesschau.
Deputy government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said that Scholz did not congratulate Putin on his victory in the "elections".
"These were not democratic and fair elections. Russia... is now a dictatorship and is ruled by Vladimir Putin in an authoritarian manner," she said.
