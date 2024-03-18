Baerbock rejects calls to freeze war in Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock; clearly rejected calls for a freeze on Russian aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to BR24.

"Anyone who has read the latest UN report on Russian war crimes in the occupied territories, in my opinion, will not talk about a possible freezing of the conflict again," Baerbock said.

The German Foreign Minister stressed that the UN report reads "like an absolute book of horrors".

It is noted that she addressed this statement to the leader of the SPD parliamentary faction, Rolf Mützenich, who made a similar statement during a debate in the Bundestag last Thursday.

At the time, Mützenich said that "we should not only talk about how to wage war in Ukraine. We also have to think about how the war can be frozen and then eventually ended."

His words drew sharp criticism from the German government.