Ukrainian drone operator searches in vain for remains of occupier’s body after direct hit. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator from the 3rd Brigade killed an occupier who was walking down the street of a bombed-out village with a direct hit from a shell.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing a fragment of a Ukrainian soldier's combat work was posted on social media. The recording shows that after the explosion, the drone operator tries to visually confirm the elimination of the occupier, but does not find his body or remains.

"Street magic with the disappearance of the occupier from the aerial bombers of the 2nd Mechanised Battalion of the Third Assault Brigade of the Lumiere group in Donetsk region," - the commentary to the video reads.

