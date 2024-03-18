EU Foreign Affairs Council to consider new ways to finance Ukraine’s needs in Brussels - Sejourne

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said that finding new ways to finance Ukraine’s needs will be one of the main issues during the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels.

This was stated by French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne before the meeting, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We will consider a number of innovative ways to finance Ukraine. First of all, the use of Russian assets, in particular the funds from the taxation of these assets. Then we have the proposal of Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who proposes to provide Ukraine with a loan of one hundred billion euros," he said.

According to Sejurne, the heads of state and government will begin work on Thursday to allocate 5 billion euros for Ukraine.

