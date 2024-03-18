950 civilians have been injured, including 289 killed, by explosive devices since beginning of full-scale invasion - Defense Ministry

Since February 2022, 950 civilians have been injured by explosive devices in Ukraine, 289 of them killed.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported by Ruslan Berehulyana, Head of the Main Department of Mine Action of Civil Defense and Environmental Safety of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, during a presentation by the industry-specific National Association for Humanitarian Demining.

"Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 647 incidents involving the explosion of explosive devices among the civilian population have been recorded, resulting in 950 casualties. Of these, 289 people were killed and 661 were injured," he said.

Berehulia added that the National Mine Action Strategy has already been developed, approved at a meeting of the national mine action authority and submitted to the National Security and Defense Council for approval by the President of Ukraine.

