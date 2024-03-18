ENG
News
Three men killed in Kherson region while disassembling FPV drone

In the village of Lviv, Beryslav region, three local residents were killed when they tried to disassemble an FPV drone.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"Men aged 45, 55, and 67 brought home an FPV drone they had found in the yard and began to disassemble it. As a result, a munition detonated," the report says.

All three were seriously injured and died on the way to the hospital.

The head of the RMA expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the victims. He also called for extreme caution and not to pick up suspicious objects.

