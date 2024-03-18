Macron has right to express his opinion on possible sending of French troops to Ukraine - Sullivan
French President Emmanuel Macron has every right to talk about the possible sending of French troops to Ukraine.
This was stated by the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.
"Obviously, I cannot speak on behalf of President Macron. He continues to publicly express his point of view and obviously has every right to do so," he said.
He also recalled that the American side had clearly expressed its position, including during the President's address to the nation.
"We are not backing down from that position today," Sullivan added.
