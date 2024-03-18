ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8827 visitors online
News War
2 821 33

Macron has right to express his opinion on possible sending of French troops to Ukraine - Sullivan

салліван

French President Emmanuel Macron has every right to talk about the possible sending of French troops to Ukraine.

This was stated by the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Obviously, I cannot speak on behalf of President Macron. He continues to publicly express his point of view and obviously has every right to do so," he said.

He also recalled that the American side had clearly expressed its position, including during the President's address to the nation.

"We are not backing down from that position today," Sullivan added.

Read more: Stoltenberg: Situation on battlefield in Ukraine is difficult, NATO Allies are delivering 99% of aid

Author: 

Macron (390) Sullivan Jake (99)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 