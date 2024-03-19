We must ensure that Putin stops in Ukraine - Austin

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin stressed that assistance to Ukraine is the West’s investment in its own security.

He said this during a meeting in the "Ramstein" format, Censor.NET reports.

"We reiterate that we will remain united and strong. After all, the issue of Ukraine's freedom is important to all of us. And so we must ensure that Putin stops in Ukraine. We know that he wants to go further. But Ukraine can stop Putin," he said.

Austin stressed that military assistance to Ukraine is an investment by the West in its own security.

"So if we support Ukraine, provide it with the necessary weapons, we are investing in our own security. That is why we will continue to remain united against Putin. And we will preserve our faith and values. We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine," the Pentagon chief added.

