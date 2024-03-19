Russians had ’deadline’ to capture Kupiansk before ’elections’. They did not abandon their intentions, - Shevtsov, spokesman for Steel Border brigade

The Armed Forces expect that Russian troops will continue to try to occupy Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Steel Border brigade, Ivan Shevtsov, Censor.NET reports citing LIGA.net.

He noted that the Russians had a "deadline of 15 March" - to capture Kupiansk, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and reach the border of the left bank of the Oskil River to "show some results before the presidential 'elections' in the Russian Federation".

However, he stressed that they did not advance a single inch, but did not abandon their intentions. Currently, the Ukrainian Armed Forces expect the same actions to continue.

Shevtsov noted that the same grouping of troops remains in the area - about 100,000 troops and a large number of vehicles.

The spokesman said that in 2024, two attempts by the subversive group to break through were stopped in the area held by the brigade. The groups' goal is to destroy infrastructure and carry out subversive activities, he stressed.

"We are taking all measures to prevent this in our area," Shevtsov concluded.