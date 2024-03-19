7 208 13
Germany announces new €500 million military aid package for Ukraine
Today, on 19 March, Germany announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth €500 million.
This was stated by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius during a conversation with the media as part of the Ramstein meeting, Censor.NET reports citing Tagesschau.
According to him, the new aid package includes additional supplies of ammunition - 10,000 artillery shells from the Bundeswehr warehouses.
The new aid package will also include 100 units of armoured vehicles for infantry and 100 units of transport vehicles.
