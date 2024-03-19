Ukraine’s second recruitment center of AFU opened in Zaporizhzhia

The second recruiting center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has opened in Zaporizhzhia. It will operate on the basis of one of the Administration Service Centres.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

The center provides information on available military vacancies and the units where they are available, as well as consultants who help potential recruits with finding vacancies and interacting with the unit they have chosen to serve.

"These centers are the first civilian place where you can come, talk, ask all your questions, and see what vacancies are available. After that, if a person finds a place, he or she communicates with a representative of the military unit and clarifies all the issues with the unit where he or she will serve if he or she is really suitable. The next step is the registration process," said Oleksii Bezhevets, authorized representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for recruitment, during the opening of the center.

"Today, this process is as clear as possible. The rules have changed not so long ago. All military units, TCRs and SSs (Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support), and training centers were informed that there is a clear algorithm for how a person can get to the chosen position and how this process works," he added.

Also, three military units operating in the Zaporizhzhia direction will have a priority opportunity to recruit soldiers to their units. This was announced by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, during the opening of the Armed Forces recruiting center.

"Today, the standard path for military personnel is as follows: first, they receive a draft notice, then they undergo a medical examination, then they go to training centers and then they are assigned, so to speak, to unknown destinations. Priority recruitment to a particular military unit means that a particular military unit can immediately call up a particular serviceman, train him on the basis of the military unit, and then a particular serviceman will serve in a particular specialty in a particular team," explained the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announces the creation of a network of similar recruiting centers in regional centers and other large cities of Ukraine in the near future. The first recruiting center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine started its work in February this year in Lviv.

