Ukraine starts negotiations with Estonia on security agreement

Ukraine and Estonia start negotiations on a bilateral security agreement

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the presidential press service.

As noted, the Ukrainian delegation is headed by the head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak. Today's talks were held by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva.

The Estonian delegation is headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Küllike Sillaste-Elling.

"It is important to conclude strong security agreements with all the Baltic states, which provide us with huge assistance in relation to their GDP. Since Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania also border the aggressor, our security commitments should definitely be mutual," said Ihor Zhovkva.

The parties began work on a draft agreement and agreed on a schedule for further negotiations.

