Ukraine and Luxembourg sign agreement on technical and financial cooperation - Shmyhal

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal spoke about the details of his visit to Luxembourg and the signing of a cooperation agreement between the two countries.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Prime Minister's telegram channel.

"During the visit of our government team, we signed an agreement on technical and financial cooperation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg, Xavier Bethel. This will simplify the implementation of programmes and projects to help Ukraine," Shmyhal said.

In addition, the Prime Minister met with Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg and thanked him for his continued solidarity with Ukraine during the full-scale war.

"We discussed further steps in the joint struggle against the aggressor, European and Euro-Atlantic integration, confiscation of frozen Russian assets in Luxembourg with the President of the Chamber of Deputies Claude Vissler and parliamentarians. I thanked them for adopting statements in support of Ukraine and recognising the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people," the Prime Minister wrote.

