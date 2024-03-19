NATO and Ukraine launch Strategic Review of Ukraine’s defense acquisition

The inaugural conference on the establishment of the Strategic Review of Ukraine’s defense acquisition was held.

It is noted that on March 18-19, an inaugural conference was held in Luxembourg to launch the Strategic Review of Defense Procurement, one of the flagship projects of the Alliance's Comprehensive Assistance Package. The review aims to assist Ukraine in reforming its defense procurement system to align it with NATO practices and standards.



This is the first meeting of the working groups, in which experts from Ukraine and NATO member states will work together to develop recommendations to be approved at the Washington Summit in July 2024.

"These recommendations will be the basis for further steps to ensure greater accountability, transparency and interoperability, which is part of Ukraine's preparation for Ukraine's future membership in the Alliance," the press service said.



The review is being conducted at the request of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The project is being led by experts from NATO and Ukraine in close cooperation with the NATO Procurement Agency with support from Norway.