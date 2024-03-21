EU to open accession talks with Ukraine in June - Nausėda

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said that it is important for him that European institutions start accession talks with Ukraine in June.

He said this upon arrival at the EU summit, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

"It is important for me to see today that European institutions are ready to start negotiations and do so in June this year," Nauseda said.

"We must do this as soon as possible and it is a matter of trust in us. Ukraine has done its job, Ukraine has implemented the necessary reforms in an extraordinary situation and conditions. Now it is our turn," Nausėda emphasized.

At the same time, according to the Lithuanian president, none of the candidate countries will have a privileged position when it comes to joining the EU.