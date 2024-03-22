Attack on Khmelnytsky region: there are dead and wounded

The enemy attacked infrastructure facilities in Khmelnytsky region, civilians were killed

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the mayor of Khmelnytsky Oleksandr Symchyshyn.

"Terrible morning. We have infrastructure damage.

Damage to residential buildings. There are dead and injured civilians. Details later," the message reads.

