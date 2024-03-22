8 missiles hit DnieperHES, plant is out of commission

Eight Russian missiles hit the Dnipro hydroelectric power station during the attack on 22 March. The plant is out of action, but there is no threat of a breakthrough.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Yurii Belousov, Head of the Department for Combating Crime in the Context of Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General's Office, during a telethon.

"Today was the most massive attack on energy facilities over the past year, that's for sure. We can say that along with today's attack, Russians have repeatedly attacked 136 energy facilities in Ukraine since the large-scale invasion," he said.

The representative of the Prosecutor General's Office stressed that the plant was put out of action after the attack by the Russian occupiers, eight missiles hit the hydroelectric power station.

"And we all understand the possible consequences - Ukraine has already experienced the consequences of a similar facility being hit. As far as I know, according to the data we have received, there is no danger to citizens, the facility is really out of commission. I hope that our colleagues from the relevant agencies will do everything possible to restore it, but the damage is very significant," Belousov said.

However, the representative of the Prosecutor General's Office noted that there is currently no threat of a dam break at the DnieperHES.

