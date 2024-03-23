Occupants dropped explosives from drone on Beryslav, two people were injured
Russian troops continue to attack Beryslav in Kherson region with drones.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
"A 31-year-old man was injured as a result of an explosive object being dropped from a drone. He has a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his legs.
Another 31-year-old local resident suffered a concussion, multiple wounds to the head, face and legs.
Both victims are being provided with the necessary medical care," the statement said.
