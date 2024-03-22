Ruscists strike massive blow
At night, the occupiers launched "shaheds", and early in the morning - rockets. Explosions were heard in a number of regions.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.
On the night of Friday, 22 March, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine with shaheds, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Numerous regions of Ukraine are under attack, with Russians targeting energy infrastructure.
As of 5.40 a.m., explosions occurred in Kharkiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Kremenchuk, and Khmelnytskyi region.
