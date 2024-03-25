ENG
Air Force: 8 out of 9 Shaheds are destroyed

This night, Ukrainian defenders of the skies shot down 8 out of 9 Shahed attack UAVs used by the enemy from Cape Chauda (Crimea).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

As noted, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.
"The Shaheds were destroyed within Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

