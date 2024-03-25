Russian missiles over NATO countries must be shot down, says Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that a "very clear message" must be sent that if Russian missiles violate NATO airspace again, they will be shot down.

He said this to Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

"Once can be a mistake. But if we allow it to happen again, it will be seen as encouragement. Therefore, we must change our attitude and send a very clear signal that if this happens again, missiles or drones will be shot down," Landsbergis said.

The Lithuanian foreign minister stressed that the violation of Polish airspace by Russian missiles "is not the first time".

"There have already been several cases of violation of Romanian airspace, and this is also not the first case of violation of Polish airspace," he recalled.

