Rescue operations after Russian ballistic missile strike in Kyiv have been completed: 10 injured

Rescuers have completed rescue operations after a Russian missile attack on the capital. Russia attacked Kyiv with two Zircon missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service .

"Emergency rescue operations in the capital have been completed. We know about 10 victims, including a 16-year-old girl. Two of them were hospitalised," the statement said.

According to the SES, 25 people received psychological assistance from SES psychologists.

Read more: Explosions in Odesa: Russians attack city with ballistic missiles

More than 580 cubic metres of building structures were removed.

A total of 86 rescuers and 16 pieces of equipment were working at the site of the shelling.