Rescue operations after Russian ballistic missile strike in Kyiv have been completed: 10 injured
Rescuers have completed rescue operations after a Russian missile attack on the capital. Russia attacked Kyiv with two Zircon missiles.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service .
"Emergency rescue operations in the capital have been completed. We know about 10 victims, including a 16-year-old girl. Two of them were hospitalised," the statement said.
According to the SES, 25 people received psychological assistance from SES psychologists.
More than 580 cubic metres of building structures were removed.
A total of 86 rescuers and 16 pieces of equipment were working at the site of the shelling.
