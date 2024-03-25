ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10159 visitors online
News War
3 592 3

Rescue operations after Russian ballistic missile strike in Kyiv have been completed: 10 injured

київ

Rescuers have completed rescue operations after a Russian missile attack on the capital. Russia attacked Kyiv with two Zircon missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service .

"Emergency rescue operations in the capital have been completed. We know about 10 victims, including a 16-year-old girl. Two of them were hospitalised," the statement said.

According to the SES, 25 people received psychological assistance from SES psychologists.

Read more: Explosions in Odesa: Russians attack city with ballistic missiles

More than 580 cubic metres of building structures were removed.

A total of 86 rescuers and 16 pieces of equipment were working at the site of the shelling.

Author: 

victims (1060) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (889) Air attacks (565)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 