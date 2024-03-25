SSU outplayed Russian special services in all key areas - Maliuk

The Security Service of Ukraine has surpassed the Russian special services in all key areas of activity.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk on the ICTV channel.

"I would not underestimate the enemy, but we have outplayed them in all key areas. The SSU has become a warring special service of a warring country," he emphasized.

According to him, last year alone, the SSU exposed 47 Russian intelligence networks, including some people's deputies and representatives of the Defense Forces.

He emphasized that only 20% of the SSU's counterintelligence activities are aimed at exposing agent networks and performing the necessary procedural actions related to pre-trial investigation and preparation of indictments.

Much more attention is required to conduct multi-stage counterintelligence games, the introduction of double agents, active counterintelligence measures, and so on.

Maliuk gave examples of when the SSU detained a group of young men in the Kyiv region who were taking courses for combat drone operators and preparing a sabotage to destroy the Patriot system on the instructions of the Russian FSB. As well as a network in Odesa region that collected and transmitted data to the enemy for missile attacks. Its curator was dragged from Transnistria to Ukraine and detained, and now he is giving incriminating testimony against other participants.

The head of the SSU also spoke about the exposure of an agent network that included representatives of the intelligence community - former employees of the DIU, Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine and a current SSU officer.

He emphasized that the fact that there have been no leaks of information about the planning and preparation of special operations over the past year is a kind of marker of the effectiveness of the cleansing of the special service itself.

