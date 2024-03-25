The head of the SSU, Vasyl Maliuk, did not officially confirm that the SSU was behind the elimination of several war criminals, but he gave many interesting details that show that the Security Service knows much more about these "bavovna" than he can comment on.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"They are paying off karmic debts to the Ukrainian people. Full stop," Maliuk said in an interview with ICTV.

He noted that fair punishment had caught up with all the villains. Former People's Deputy Kyva - in the form of 9×19 mm bullets with a control bullet in the head. The propagandist and murderer of Tatarsky - in the form of a gift bust filled with explosives.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of the so-called "LPR" Kornet was "found" by explosives in a barbershop while shaving. And the Prosecutor General of the so-called LPR Gorenko literally "burned out at the workplace" from 800 grams of plastid.

War criminal Prilepin was blown up in a car by an anti-tank mine. He survived, but without genitals.

