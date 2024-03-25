We have already reduced both oil production and refining in Russia by 12% - Maliuk

The Security Service of Ukraine has already conducted a number of successful operations to destroy Russian oil refineries, which have significantly reduced the export of oil products.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk said this on the ICTV channel.

He noted that the SSU is working in view of the threats and tasks of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Volodymyr Zelenskyy. One of the tasks is to "pull the plug" to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It is through the export of oil products that Russia replenishes its budget. This is actually a third of their budget and the lion's share of their military budget," he explained.

Maliuk noted that several successful operations have been conducted with the respective long-range drones. He refused to disclose details about the "war birds".

The SBU head noted that "we have already reduced both production and refining (of Russian oil - Ed.) by 12%."

He reminded that on March 1, Russia officially stopped exporting gasoline completely. "We continue to work, while the gas station country continues to burn," said the head of the Ukrainian special service.

According to Maliuk, the SSU is working together with the Main Intelligence Directorate, the Special Operations Forces and other "colleagues" from the Defense Forces.

"Let them wait for the next bavovna (Cotton is a Ukrainian word and internet meme that originated during the Russian invasion of Ukraine - ed. note) ," Maliuk warned.

Attacks on refineries in Russia

Every day, Ukrainian drones are increasing the intensity and frequency of attacks on Russian oil refineries. Since the beginning of 2024, drones have already attacked 12 Russian refineries.

Russian oil refining capacity, which was shut down in the first quarter due to Ukrainian drone attacks on at least seven refineries, is about 4.6 million tons (370,500 barrels per day), or about 7% of the total, according to Reuters calculations.