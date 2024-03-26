All 12 Shaheds were shot down - Air Force

On the night of 26 March 2024, the enemy attacked with 12 Shahed UAVs from Cape Chauda in Crimea and Kursk Oblast in Russia, as well as two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles in the direction of Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by the commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the air attack was repelled by mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces in Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions.

"All 12 Shaheds were shot down. Thank you for the successful combat work!" said Oleshchuk.

