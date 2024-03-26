Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at "Konstantin Olshansky" ship with Neptune missile - Navy. VIDEO

The defence forces hit the ship "Konstantin Olshansky", which was stolen by Russians during the occupation of Crimea in 2014, with a "Neptune" missile.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk on FreeDom, Censor.NET reports.

"It is worth noting that to the two 'Azov' and 'Yamal' vessels we can add the 'Ivan Khurs', which suffered damage to its stern reconnaissance equipment and is not able to perform its profile tasks. It will not be able to perform them in the near future. But, as it turned out, that's not all. Here, the detective story unfolded around 'Konstantin Olshansky'.

Let me remind you that this is a Ukrainian submarine that was captured by the Russian occupiers in 2014, 10 years ago. For 9 years, it stood in Sevastopol Bay, dismantled for spare parts, simply looted, and on the 10th year of the war, they realised that they were running out of 775th project combat vehicles and decided to restore it. During the year, they carried out restoration work, but the purpose of this work was to create a reason to report to the Moscow leadership and thus to inform the population in Russia and the occupied territories how they had restored their damaged ships. There was an idea to pass off our ship as one of them. Unfortunately, this ship was to be used against Ukraine. Therefore, it was decided to hit this unit with our Neptune. It was also hit, and the damage is being investigated. It was damaged, it is not ready for combat," he said.

