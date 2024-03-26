Russian troops attacked in 6 directions, tried to break through our defences 22 times in Novopavlivka sector, 57 clashes per day - General Staff

Over the last day, 57 combat engagements took place in the frontline. In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 59 air strikes over the last day, firing 106 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops’ positions and localities.

Shelling of the territory of Ukraine

As noted, Russian terrorist attacks have unfortunately resulted in civilian casualties and injuries.

Over the past day, the following localities were hit by air strikes: Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Popivka, Iskryskivshchyna in Sumy region; Dergachi, Vovchanski Khutory, Staritsa, Budarky in Kharkiv region; and Makiivka in Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar, Kalynivka, Druzhba, Pivdenne, Oleksandropil, Arkhangelske, Berdychi, Semenivka, Memryk, Ocheretyne, Umanske, Novomykhailivka, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske in Donetsk region; Novodanilivka, Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region; Chervonyi Mayak, Zmiivka, Mykilske in Kherson region.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border.

Situation in the East

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian defence forces repelled one enemy attack near Ivanivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled 15 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka and north of Vesele, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 4 enemy attacks near Klishchiivka, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 4 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Berdychi and Pervomaiske in Donetsk region.

According to the General Staff, in the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the area of Novomykhailivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 22 times.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 4 times near Staromaiorske in Donetsk region; south-west of Bilohiria and north-west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

"In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River. However, it did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions over the past day," the General Staff said.

Strikes on the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 9 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Missile troops destroyed 1 air defence system, 1 artillery system, 1 electronic warfare station, 1 area of concentration of personnel and 1 enemy UAV control station.