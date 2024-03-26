Ukraine has received tranche of $880 million from IMF - Shmyhal

Today, 26 March, Ukraine has received $880 million from the IMF. This is the third tranche of financial support under the EFF Extended Fund Facility.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the funds will help cover priority budget expenditures and maintain macrofinancial stability.

"Ukraine continues to successfully fulfil its obligations to its partners. We are already preparing for the next review of the programme. We are grateful to the IMF for its support and cooperation!" Shmyhal said.

Read more: Ukraine expects tranches from IMF and EU next week - Shmyhal